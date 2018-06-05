You are here
STI gains 1.2% after last week's declines
Amid flight to safety, DBS Group Research believes current Treasury yield trends should lend support to selected stocks
RECOVERING lost ground from last week, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) on Monday rose 39.97 points, or 1.17 per cent, to finish at 3,467.48.
This was the largest increase it had seen since April 19 this year. Some 1.4 billion shares worth S$900.8 million were traded, with gainers
