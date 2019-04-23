STI gains on day of mixed sentiments

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE Singapore market managed to close on higher ground during a session of thin trading, and one dented by sentiment that Beijing will slow the pace of policy easing after some signs of stabilisation in its economy.
The Straits Times Index (STI) added 10.12 points or 0.3 per cent to close
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg