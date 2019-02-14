You are here
STI gains on hopes of trade deadline extension
Buoyant day for Singapore bourse, with the STI closing 43.62 points higher at 3,244.77; gainers outnumber losers 223 to 191
MARKETS looking for a boost from positive trade talk news got something like it on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is open to extending the deadline for a US-China agreement if the two parties seem close to a deal.
While Mr Trump added that he
