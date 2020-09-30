STI retreats 0.5% in line with other Asian indices in muted trading

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell alongside other Asian indices in muted trading on Tuesday, retreating 11.4 points or 0.46 per cent to finish at 2,471.61.
In all, about 1.22 billion securities worth S$1.06 billion changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 244 to 178.
The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes