STI rises for third straight day on hopes of economic recovery

SINGAPORE shares extended gains on Wednesday, boosted by sustained optimism over the easing of lockdowns.
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) recorded its third climb in a row making it the strongest benchmark across Asia Pacific for the past three days. It ended at 2,700.39, up 88.76...
