STI sinks ahead of Fed meet
Most Asian markets also pull back amid trade war threat following G7 spat
A CAUTIOUS mood prevailed in the Singapore bourse with the key Straits Times Index closing 38.18 points or 1.11 per cent lower at 3,392.51l on Wednesday as traders shifted their focus to key central bank meetings ahead.
Most Asian markets also pulled back while Japan's key benchmark
