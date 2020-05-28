STI slips 10.82 points to close at 2,519.48

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE stocks ended Wednesday on a softer note, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closing at 2,519.48 - down 10.82 points or 0.43 per cent.
This mirrored the broadly softer tone across the region, following an interesting overnight Wall Street session that saw the S&P...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes