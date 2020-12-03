STI slips into the red, closing 0.1% lower at 2,810.95

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped into the red on Wednesday, declining 0.11 per cent or 3.17 points to close at 2,810.95.

Among the STI constituents, the trio of banks made gains on Wednesday. UOB climbed 0.8 per cent or S$0.18 to close at S$22.75, while OCBC closed up 0.6...