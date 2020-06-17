STI snaps three-day losing streak to close 2.03% higher

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 52.97 points or 2.03 per cent to 2,666.85 on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak after the US Federal Reserve said on Monday that it will begin buying the debt of individual US companies.
About 1.6 billion securities worth S$1.57 billion changed...
