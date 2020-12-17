You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI tracks Wall Street gains to close 0.6% higher

Amid rising optimism over stimulus, vaccine chatter, experts urge caution as Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage.
Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT
Biggest loser
On an uptrend

LOCAL shares ended in the black on Wednesday, tracking advances over at Wall Street as investors took heart from stimulus and vaccine chatter.

All Wall Street Indices had finished Tuesday's session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 1.3 per cent. The Nasdaq gained 1.3 per cent to end at a record high.

On the local bourse, the benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.6 per cent or 16.08 points to end Wednesday at 2,872.80. Across the broader market, advancers outnumbered decliners 268 to 163 after 2.29 billion securities worth S$1.25 billion changed hands.

As talk of vaccines continues to fuel investor optimism, some experts have flagged the need to be cautious as the Covid-19 pandemic is still upending certain countries. Chief global market strategist at Axi Stephen Innes stressed that the odds of "a negative risk event" are growing, especially since there are chances of significantly extended lockdowns in several countries and this had not necessarily been priced in by markets.

He said: "There is a gap to be bridged between now and when experts expect herd immunity - in the middle of the second quarter at the earliest. Recent experience has shown that mini lockdowns or circuit breakers do not achieve lasting control of spike cases. It is becoming increasingly likely that we will see extended and severe lockdowns for the majority of Q1."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Venture Corporation was the biggest advancer for the day, gaining 4.3 per cent or S$0.80 to S$19.52. On the other hand, Jardine Strategic Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings were the biggest losers, reversing their gains from Tuesday. The former lost 3.3 per cent or US$0.87 to US$25.57, while the latter shed 1 per cent or US$0.54 to US$56.06.

Across the region, markets mostly finished the day in positive territory. The KLCI advanced 0.4 per cent, the Jakarta Composite Index gained 1.8 per cent, and the Hang Seng Index rose 1 per cent. The SSE Composite Index, however, fell by a marginal 0.01 per cent.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to https://www2.sgx.com/

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress 'closing in' on US$900b Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a US$900 billion Covid-19 aid package...

Dec 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab...

Dec 17, 2020 12:04 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence eases from record, remains robust

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

[DUBAI] Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to...

Dec 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for