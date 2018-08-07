You are here
STI up amid mixed trade in Asian market
The index gains 19.61 points to 3,285.34, as strong economic data in the US was tempered by continuing trade tensions
ASIAN markets traded mixed on Monday despite starting the early session with gains after US economic data on Friday showed that the pace of hiring remained strong over the past three months. This came despite a slowdown in jobs creation in July.
Gains were eventually pared as concerns
