STI up for third straight session on economic recovery hopes

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IT WAS a third consecutive day of trading gains for the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) which kept up its momentum, adding 10.04 points or 0.36 per cent to 2,788.59. This was despite the retreat of US stocks on Tuesday. Gainers outnumbered losers 243 to 199, while some 2.1 billion...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes