Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Cosco Shipping, MLT, FCT, ComfortDelGro

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 8:26 am
IHH Healthcare reports RM727.5 million (S$205.8 million) in earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 2023.
PHOTO: IHH HEALTHCARE

Stocks to Watch

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Mar 1):

IHH Healthcare: The integrated healthcare provider reported earnings of RM727.5 million (S$205.8 million) for the fourth quarter ended December 2023, a 280 per cent jump from RM191.3 million in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. On Thursday, the group added that Q4 revenue rose 9 per cent to RM5.3 billion, as hospital and healthcare revenue rose 13 per cent to RM5.2 billion. Shares of...

