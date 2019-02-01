You are here

Stocks to watch: Sevak, GuocoLand, Astaka, AA Reit, CRCT

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 8:48 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Sevak: Singapore Exchange Regulation on Thursday urged investors and potential investors to exercise caution when trading shares of IT solutions company Sevak. In an announcement, it noted that the share price of Sevak had climbed steadily from S$2.51 on Sept 17, 2018 to S$4.05 on Oct 19, 2018, a rise of S$1.54 or 61 per cent, despite a general decline in the broad market.

GuocoLand: Developer GuocoLand's net profit for the second quarter ended Dec 31 sharply decreased 83.6 per cent to S$10.9 million, due to both the completion of a residential project in the previous corresponding quarter and lower completed residential sales from a smaller inventory of completed unsold units in past quarters.

Astaka Holdings: Property developer Astaka Holdings on Thursday warned that the group is expected to report a net loss for the second quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, based on a preliminary assessment of its unaudited financial results.

AA Reit: AIMS AMP Capital Industrial Reit (AA Reit) on Friday morning posted a third-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.50 Singapore cents, down 4.6 per cent from 2.62 cents for the same period a year ago.

CRCT: CapitaLand Retail China Trust's (CRCT) distribution per unit (DPU) rose 2.1 per cent to 2.42 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 from its year-ago payout.

