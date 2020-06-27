Straits Times Index finishes the week down 1.15%

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 14.36 points or 0.55 per cent to finish at 2,604.51 on Friday, but ended the week 1.15 per cent lower than a week ago as the benchmark index see-sawed through a series of election news and continued fears of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes