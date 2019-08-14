You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Straits Trading posts 25.5% drop in Q2 net profit to S$25.3m

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 8:09 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Straits Trading Co saw net profit fall 25.5 per cent year-on-year for the second quarter ended June 30 to S$25.3 million, down from S$33.9 million in the year-ago period, it announced on Wednesday after market close.

Revenue fell 9.4 per cent to S$95.5 million. This was due to a fall in tin mining and smelting revenue to S$95.5 million from S$110.2 million in the year-ago period. Property revenue, in contrast, rose 63.2 per cent to S$9.8 million.

The real estate segment continued to be Straits Trading's main profit driver, with profit after tax and non-controlling interests of S$26.2 million that quarter. This was down from S$34.1 million in the year-ago period, which the company attributed to lower fair-value gains from its properties.

Earnings per share for the quarter were 6.2 Singapore cents, compared with 8.3 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. No dividend was declared, the same as in the year-ago period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Executive chairman Chew Gek Khim said the company is "targeting attractive investment opportunities underpinned by sustainable demand in the Asia-Pacific" and expects to continue benefiting from the growth of ARA Asset Management, in which it has a 20.95 per cent stake.

But she added: "However, with geopolitical uncertainties in play, we will take a disciplined approach in making investments with a deliberate longer-term view. In line with this, we will be focusing on regions with better fundamentals and themes that offer better risk-adjusted returns."

Straits Trading shares closed unchanged at S$2.19 on Wednesday before the results announcement.

Companies & Markets

UMS posts 44% slide in Q2 net profit on trade tensions, falling prices

ayondo's B2C European social trading business files for insolvency

Cortina posts 69% jump in Q1 net profit, flags competitive market ahead

Exec chairman assisting in China's 'confidential' probe: Yangzijiang

Sembcorp Industries posts 20% rise in Q2 net profit to S$98m

United Engineers Q2 net profit falls 25% on higher finance costs

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly