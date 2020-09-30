You are here

Sunpower in strategic provider cooperation with Sichuan Yongxiang

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 8:50 PM
ENVIRONMENTAL protection solutions provider Sunpower Group has entered a strategic cooperation agreement with Sichuan Yongxiang in a bid to solidify its position in serving the renewable energy industry.

Sichuan Yongxiang primarily manufactures and distributes chemical products such as high-purity crystalline silicon and electronic grade polysilicon.

Under the agreement, Sunpower will serve as Sichuan Yongxiang's strategic provider to supply key equipment or services for Sichuan Yongxiang's polycrystalline silicon projects in coming years, said Sunpower in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

These include cold hydrogenation reactors, heat exchangers, reduction furnaces, energy-saving pipe supports and sewage treatment services.

Said Guo Hongxin, executive chairman of Sunpower: "This win-win alliance will enable us to participate in the strategy and development of our customer, and support Sichuan Yongxiang to cement its position in the field of crystalline silicon."

Sunpower currently has a portfolio of eight plants in operation, one under trial production, three projects under construction and a robust pipeline of projects under evaluation, said Mr Guo.

Shares of Sunpower closed on Wednesday at S$0.53, down S$0.01 or 1.9 per cent.

