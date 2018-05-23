You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunpower to get US$70m follow-on investment from 2 existing Chinese private equity investors

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 9:14 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SUNPOWER Group plans to raise US$70 million through the issue of a second tranche of convertible bonds to its two existing Chinese private equity investors.

DCP Capital Partners and CDH China Management Company will subscribe to US$70 million new convertible bonds due 2022, convertible into new shares at an initial conversion price of S$0.60 per share.

This is a 20 per cent premium to the bond holders' earlier investment in the first tranche of US$110 million convertible bonds last year, at an initial conversion price of S$0.50 per share.

Together with the second convertible bonds issue, Sunpower is also issuing the DCP and CDH warrants exercisable into an aggregate amount of US$30 million with an exercise price per share of S$0.70 if they are exercised by the end of 2019, or S$0.80 if exercised in 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The conversion price for all of Sunpower's convertible bonds can be adjusted downwards if it fails to meet certain performance targets.

Sunpower said that it is focused on building a sizable Green Investments portfolio of assets. Some US$146 million in equity has already been invested and committed in operating projects and projects under construction.

It plans to invest another US$245 million in pipeline projects, including all of the US$70 million from the new convertible bonds, which it expects to fully utilise in 2019.

Sunpower will call a special general meeting to approve the proposed transactions.

Sunpower called for its trading halt to be lifted on Wednesday morning.

Companies & Markets

FSL Management completes bond issue to raise US$7.25m

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, The Hour Glass, Samurai 2K Aerosol

Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps

Noble Group extends again completion date for disposal of assets to Tricon

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

Editor's Choice

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
4 Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear
5 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

May 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, The Hour Glass, Samurai 2K Aerosol

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening