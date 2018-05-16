Surbana Jurong to provide masterplan for India's Maharashtra state

TEMASEK-OWNED Surbana Jurong said it will be providing the masterplan for the fast-growing Pune Metropolitan Region in the state of Maharashtra in western India.

The project, which seeks to derive new development strategies for the Pune Metropolitan Region, was awarded to Surbana Jurong by the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) at the 1st Maharashtra-Singapore Joint Committee Meeting held on Wednesday.

Surbana Jurong's scope of work will include a review of the existing regional plans and to provide recommendations in the form of an integrated master plan for future developments for the region.

The planning process will be a joint effort with PMRDA and other related authorities. The master plan will guide the physical development through planning for land use, infrastructure and transportation, as well as provide a sustainability framework and identify strategic projects.

Surbana Jurong said the plans are expected to be delivered in 10 months' time.

The awarding of the project was witnessed by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran.

This letter of award to Surbana Jurong followed the inaugural Maharashtra-Singapore Joint Committee meeting where Singapore and India agreed to jointly work on the masterplan and airport for Pune, which is Maharashtra's IT and manufacturing hub.

Both ministers signed a framework agreement to facilitate Singapore investments into Maharashtra. Both sides also agreed to look at collaboration opportunities in Maharashtra's aviation, urban infrastructure and port and logistics sectors.

At the meeting, the ministers also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Enterprise Singapore and PMRDA to collaborate on the planning and development of the Pune Metropolitan Region.

The Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) presented a letter of award to Changi Airports International (CAI) for advisory services for the proposed new Pune Airport.

Close to India's financial hub of Mumbai, Pune is a growing metropolis and industrial hub with rich natural resources and heritage. The PMRDA, the planning and development authority for the region, aims to turn the city into a world-class economic hub through sustainable growth.

Surbana Jurong said its master plan will take into account the long-term needs of the region and provide a blueprint for its development decades into the future. "The plans will help transform PMRDA's vision of a sustainable city of economic opportunities and high living standards into reality," it added.

Surbana Jurong's key projects in India include providing the masterplans for the capital city of Amaravati, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Hyderabad Pharma City, and providing design and engineering consultancy for KIMS Hospital Thonnakka, KIMS Hospital Trivandrum East and the Kolkata East-West Metro Line.