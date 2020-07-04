You are here

Surge in global corporate defaults may top 2009's record high

Fitch Ratings says 28 non-financial corporate defaults recorded from January-May 2020, compared with 25 for whole of last year
Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Singapore

GLOBAL corporate debt defaults have seen a dramatic increase as the economic crisis from the coronavirus pandemic dealt a body blow to companies around the world, Fitch Ratings said.

The number of defaults registered in the first five months of 2020 is already higher than...

