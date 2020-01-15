You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swee Hong proposes S$4m placement as part of restructuring

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 11:41 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

DISTRESSED construction firm Swee Hong has entered an agreement to raise S$4 million in gross proceeds via a private placement to CIIC Group, a company solely owned by Swee Hong's executive director Tian Yuan. 

Proceeds from the placement will partly fund a scheme of arrangement Swee Hong plans to propose to creditors. The company had S$26.5 million in debt, against cash of S$331,000, on its books as at end-September.

In a Wednesday bourse filing, Swee Hong said that it plans to propose a scheme of arrangement comprising a write-off of specified debts, as well as payment to creditors of the balance amount in cash and shares. Further details of the scheme have yet to be finalised.

Swee Hong plans to use up to half of the placement proceeds to repay creditors under the scheme, and the remainder to repay advances and interim financing extended by CIIC from August 2019. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CIIC is a general contractor firm involved in building construction and upgrading, as well as investment and trading. It will hold an 88 per cent stake in the enlarged share capital of the company post-placement.

SEE ALSO

China Everbright proposes 3b yuan note issue in China

CIIC was introduced to Swee Hong by a business contact prior to the appointment of Mr Tian as an executive director in October last year, the company said in its filing. 

Swee Hong will be applying to the Singapore High Court to convene a creditors' meeting for the scheme of arrangement. Both the placement and scheme are expected to take place concurrently. Swee Hong will have to seek shareholder approval to issue shares for both corporate actions.

Trading in Swee Hong shares has been suspended since May 2019. The company is currently under court protection from creditors.

Companies & Markets

Ezion to sell vessel for US$2.25m to Astro Offshore

China Everbright proposes 3b yuan note issue in China

Frasers Commercial Trust posts flat Q1 DPU of 2.4 S cents

Hyflux applies to court for 3-month debt stay extension

China Haida executive director Guo Yun resigns

Singapore shares close down 0.4% on Wednesday

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

Pope names first woman to senior Vatican diplomatic post

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of...

Jan 15, 2020 10:54 PM
Transport

British Airways-owner files EU complaint over Flybe rescue

[LONDON] British Airways-parent IAG on Wednesday filed a formal complaint to Brussels over the UK government's last-...

Jan 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Stocks

US: S&P, Dow open lower as banks weigh

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by banking shares after disappointing...

Jan 15, 2020 10:38 PM
Transport

Qatar Airways CEO and past Boeing critic backs planemaker's new head

[KUWAIT] The chief executive of Qatar Airways and a past critic of Boeing managers welcomed on Wednesday this month'...

Jan 15, 2020 10:26 PM
Government & Economy

Russian prime minister and government resign after Putin speech

[MOSCOW] Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly