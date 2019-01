CONSTRUCTION engineering company Swee Hong has won a new S$32.5 million contract from the Public Utilities Board (PUB) for the construction of link sewers for the DTSS phase 2 project at Old Choa Chu Kang Road/Jalan Bahar, a day after announcing another S$32.5 million deal also from PUB.

The latest contract is related to micro-tunnelling and pipe-jacking infrastructure and construction works.

Its shares ended unchanged at S$0.005.