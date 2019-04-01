Swiber Holdings signs agreement with Seaspan

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SWIBER Holdings announced on Saturday that New York-listed box ship player Seaspan Corporation will be investing up to US$200 million in the marine engineering group, in what it says is a "significant step forward" in its restructuring.
This shot in the arm for Swiber
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg