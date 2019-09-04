You are here

Synagie inks exclusive deal with Nicholas Tse's Hong Kong food company

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 8:55 PM
E-commerce solutions provider Synagie Corporation inked an exclusive deal with Hong Kong-based food company Chef Nic (Hong Kong) Limited founded by celebrity Nicholas Tse, to manage and expand the distribution and sales of its range of packed food products across South-east Asia.

The company declined to disclose the value of the deal when asked by The Business Times.

According to its statement issued on the Singapore exchange, Synagie will provide its cross-border solutions to Chef Nic, such as setting up  online flagship stores on e-commerce marketplaces in the region, managing online store operations, customer service, marketing and promotions as well as handling end-to-end cross-border logistics from Hong Kong to South-east Asia.

The products include artisanal cookies, confectionery products and Chinese delicacies.

In China, Chef Nic also operates its online flagship stores on major ecommerce platforms such as JD.com, Wechat and Tmall, an e-commerce marketplace owned by Alibaba to cater to local Chinese consumers. Most recently, Chef Nic teamed up with internet company Xiaomi to launch an eponymous brand induction cooker that can be controlled by a mobile application.

Olive Tai, co-founder & Executive Director of Synagie, said: “More than just an artisanal food brand, we believe that Chef Nic has become a lifestyle concept that will be well received in our regional markets where millennial consumers are constantly looking for innovative food products.”

She added that the company intends to replicate the success that Chef Nic has in Greater China and will be working closely with them to develop new product ideas that will appeal to local markets.

