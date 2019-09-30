Synagie's group financial controller leaves 'due to personal commitments'

SYNAGIE Corporation's group financial controller Jenny Tay Lee Wee, 36, has resigned with effect from Sept 30 "due to personal commitments and to spend time with her family", the e-commerce solutions provider announced on Monday night.

Based on its enquiries, the company's sponsor RHT Capital is satisfied that there are no other material reasons for her cessation as group financial controller.

Ms Tay had served in the role since July 30, 2018. Having served her two-month notice period, Ms Tay worked with John Cai Jingren to ensure a smooth transition, and has completed the handover process, said Synagie.

Mr Cai, 36, joined the company on July 22 and has assumed the position of group financial controller with immediate effect.

His previous roles include KTL Global financial controller, Oxley Holdings finance manager, and external audit manager at Deloitte & Touche.