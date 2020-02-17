You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Talkmed Q4 net profit rises 19%, declares S$0.013 per share dividend

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 9:51 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

TALKMED on Monday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$10.9 million, up 18.9 per cent from the same period a year earlier on a higher number of patient visits.

Revenue in the three months ended Dec 31 last year was S$22.1 million, up 16.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Full-year profit was S$32.8 million, up 20.5 per cent from 2018 as revenue rose 23.9 per cent to S$76 million.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share was 0.88 Singapore cent, up from 0.73 cent in the same period a year earlier.

Full-year earnings per share was 2.72 Singapore cents, up from 2.20 cents in 2018.

SEE ALSO

TalkMed Group Q4 net profit up 16.4% to S$9.59m

Net asset value per share was 6.32 Singapore cents as at Dec 31, 2019, up from 5.61 cents as at Dec 31, 2018.

A final dividend of S$0.013 per share has been recommended, to be paid on May 11. This is up from the final dividend of S$0.01065 declared in the preceding financial year.

Together with the interim dividend of S$0.01 paid in August, full-year dividend for 2019 would be S$0.023, up from S$0.01826 paid in the 2018 financial year.

Talkmed shares fell half a Singapore cent or 0.98 per cent to S$0.505 on Monday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water secures upgrading project for Suzhou plant

5G call for proposal closes with 3 bids received: IMDA

SIA unveils changes to senior management in succession-planning moves

Banyan Tree to debut overwater bungalows at its first Bahamas resort

Brokers' take: Maybank KE downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus outbreak

Brokers' take: Analysts lower forecasts on ComfortDelGro due to earnings headwinds

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

Thai army to transfer control of land after mass shooting

[BANGKOK] Thailand's army agreed on Monday to transfer management control of 160,000 hectares of commercial land to...

Feb 17, 2020 09:30 PM
Government & Economy

Thai economic growth slips to 5-year low, rate cuts likely

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy grew at its weakest pace in five years in 2019 as exports and public investments slowed...

Feb 17, 2020 09:07 PM
Government & Economy

Slump in global goods trade to deepen with coronavirus, WTO says

[LONDON] Global trade in goods will likely stay weak in coming months as disruptions from coronavirus in China...

Feb 17, 2020 08:28 PM
Government & Economy

1-year-old boy evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9 among 2 new coronavirus cases in S’pore

[SINGAPORE] Two more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Singapore, bringing the total number to...

Feb 17, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water secures upgrading project for Suzhou plant

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water has recently secured an effluent upgrading project for the Jiangsu Suzhou...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly