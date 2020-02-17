You are here
Talkmed Q4 net profit rises 19%, declares S$0.013 per share dividend
TALKMED on Monday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$10.9 million, up 18.9 per cent from the same period a year earlier on a higher number of patient visits.
Revenue in the three months ended Dec 31 last year was S$22.1 million, up 16.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier.
Full-year profit was S$32.8 million, up 20.5 per cent from 2018 as revenue rose 23.9 per cent to S$76 million.
Fourth-quarter earnings per share was 0.88 Singapore cent, up from 0.73 cent in the same period a year earlier.
Full-year earnings per share was 2.72 Singapore cents, up from 2.20 cents in 2018.
Net asset value per share was 6.32 Singapore cents as at Dec 31, 2019, up from 5.61 cents as at Dec 31, 2018.
A final dividend of S$0.013 per share has been recommended, to be paid on May 11. This is up from the final dividend of S$0.01065 declared in the preceding financial year.
Together with the interim dividend of S$0.01 paid in August, full-year dividend for 2019 would be S$0.023, up from S$0.01826 paid in the 2018 financial year.
Talkmed shares fell half a Singapore cent or 0.98 per cent to S$0.505 on Monday before the results were announced.