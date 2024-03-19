China’s Xiaomi Q4 2023 revenue rises 11%, beats estimates

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 5:45 pm
Xiaomi's revenue reached 73.24 billion yuan (S$13.7 billion) in October-to-December quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Xiaomi

CHINESE smartphone maker Xiaomi reported a 10.9 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday (Mar 19), boosted by strong smartphone sales in an industry showing signs of recovery.

Revenue reached 73.24 billion yuan (S$13.7 billion) in October-to-December quarter, versus the 73.17 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted net profit rose 236.1 per cent from the same period a year earlier to 4.9 billion yuan. That compared with the 3.89 billion yuan average analyst estimate. REUTERS

Financial results

Smartphones

