Samsung’s profit triples to record high as AI boom exacerbates chip shortage

It reported revenue of 93.8 trillion won (S$82.1 billion) in the fourth quarter

Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 07:19 AM
    • Samsung Electronics posted 20 trillion won (S$17.6 billion) in operating profit for the October to December period. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said its operating profit more than tripled to a record high in the fourth quarter, as the race to build artificial intelligence exacerbated a chip shortage and sent prices surging.

    “The ongoing AI boom is expected to continue driving favourable market conditions across the industry” in the first quarter of 2026, Samsung said in a statement.

    The South Korean company posted 20 trillion won (S$17.6 billion) in operating profit for the October to December period, in line with its estimate of 20 trillion won and up from 6.49 trillion won a year earlier.

    It reported revenue of 93.8 trillion won (S$82.1 billion) in the quarter, up 24 per cent from a year earlier. REUTERS

