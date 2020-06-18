You are here

Temasek, CapitaLand, NTWU to pilot table separators in some food courts, canteens

Thu, Jun 18, 2020
The separators will be installed in food courts operated by Kopitiam and Food Junction in CapitaLand malls IMM, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers' Mall, Plaza Singapura and Tampines Mall.
TEMASEK Foundation on Thursday said it is partnering CapitaLand and the National Transport Workers Union (NTWU) to install and pilot tabletop separators for over 500 dining tables in participating outlets as Singapore resumes dining-in at eateries under Phase Two of its reopening.

