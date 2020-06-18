Temasek, CapitaLand, NTWU to pilot table separators in some food courts, canteens

Get our introductory offer at only
TEMASEK Foundation on Thursday said it is partnering CapitaLand and the National Transport Workers Union (NTWU) to install and pilot tabletop separators for over 500 dining tables in participating outlets as Singapore resumes dining-in at eateries under Phase Two of its reopening.
The ...
