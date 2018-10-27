You are here

Temasek retail bonds meet strong demand on market debut

Sat, Oct 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

TEMASEK Holdings' first retail bonds debuted on Friday, opening at S$1.025 and touching a high of S$1.028, before closing at S$1.022, on total volume of 2.82 million.

The bond pays 2.7 per cent per annum and matures in five years in October

BT_20181027_GCUBS27F0QY_3600972.jpg
Oct 27, 2018
BT_20181027_SSKYLINE_3601110.jpg
Oct 27, 2018
