Temasek retail bonds meet strong demand on market debut

Singapore
TEMASEK Holdings' first retail bonds debuted on Friday, opening at S$1.025 and touching a high of S$1.028, before closing at S$1.022, on total volume of 2.82 million.
The bond pays 2.7 per cent per annum and matures in five years in October
