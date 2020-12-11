Thai Union to focus on new areas of growth amid robust demand for core products

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WHILE the prolonged nature of the pandemic is likely to support the demand for Thai Union's seafood and pet-care products in the months ahead, the global seafood conglomerate is setting its sights on new areas of growth.
The Thailand-listed company's core businesses...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes