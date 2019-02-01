You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ThaiBev beefs up stake in Vietnam F&B to 99% for US$14.7 million

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 12:10 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

FOLLOWING its purchase of a 49 per cent stake in Vietnam F&B Alliance Investment Joint Stock Company in 2017, Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) has signed an agreement to additionally acquire another 50 per cent stake in Vietnam F&B, to make up about 99 per cent of the firm.

The remaining one per cent is still held by the existing Vietnamese shareholders.

ThaiBev said it purchased the stake from an unrelated third party at 10,000 Vietnamese dong per share.

The aggregate consideration for the acquisition is 340.8 billion dong, or US$14.7 million.

Based on the unaudited financial statements for Vietnam F&B for the 12-month period ended Dec 31, 2018, both the book value and the net tangible assets of the additional shares to be acquired in Vietnam F&B were about 9,995.89 dong per share.

The acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on ThaiBev's earnings per share and net tangible assets for this financial year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Offeror for LTC to exercise to compulsory buy out shares from dissenting shareholders

Secura Group names new chief

Clearbridge to raise S$11 million in convertible bond issuance to fund acquisitions

SGX RegCo urges caution when dealing in Sevak shares, citing unusual price movements

GuocoLand Q2 bottom line falls 83.6 per cent to S$10.9m

Hot stock: No Signboard halts trading after 24% surge; SGX queries unusual activity

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

doc73vi3yy1fue13t7mggqj_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_raffles gen _251218_10.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore employment up in 2018 with retrenchments at 6-year low: MOM data

SL_mas_310119_15.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending flat in December: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening