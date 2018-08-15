You are here
ThaiBev posts 61% fall in Q3 net profit to 5.99 billion baht
Earnings dented by lower profit from spirits business and higher net loss from non-alcoholic beverages
Singapore
THAI Beverage (ThaiBev) posted a net profit of 5.99 billion baht (S$247.3 million) for the third quarter ended June 30, a 61 per cent fall from 15.23 million baht a year ago.
The fall was attributed to several factors, including a profit decrease in the spirits business
