Thomson Medical Group CEO Roy Quek quits, remains on board as non-executive director

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 7:12 PM
THOMSON Medical Group's (TMG's) executive director and chief executive Roy Quek is stepping down to pursue "other professional interests", but will remain on board as a non-executive board director, said the group on Friday. 

Mr Quek will relinquish his role on Sept 16 after about four years with Thomson Medical, as the mainboard-listed group seeks to expand its operations beyond its two strongholds in Singapore and Malaysia.

The 49-year-old Mr Quek joined Thomson Medical Pte Ltd (now a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMG) as executive chairman in 2015 and later, led the expansion of the group’s range of specialist services. He also oversaw the establishment of new platforms such as Thomson Wellth - one-stop health and wellness service platform - and set up TMG's first flagship nodal centre at Paragon Medical Centre.

"The board would like to express its thanks and appreciation to Mr Quek for his service to the group and look forward to his continued contribution as a member of the board," said Thomson Medical in its statement. 

Meanwhile, TMG also appointed Dr Wong Chiang Yin, a public health specialist, as special advisor to the company. 

Dr Wong is currently an independent director of RHT Health Trust and previously headed Cordlife Group, among his past roles. 

He has also held senior positions in the public sector, including that of chief operating officer of Singapore General Hospital and Changi General Hospital. He is also a part-time senior consultant with Singapore's Ministry of Health. 

