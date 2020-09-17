You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove looks to list in Hong Kong after 'supernormal' pandemic demand

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 7:42 PM

tl-tg-r-170920.jpg
Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation said it planned to list in Hong Kong within six to nine months after "supernormal" demand for disposable gloves during the Covid-19 pandemic saw its quarterly profit skyrocket to a company record.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation said it planned to list in Hong Kong within six to nine months after "supernormal" demand for disposable gloves during the Covid-19 pandemic saw its quarterly profit skyrocket to a company record.

Executive chairman Lim Wee Chai said the world's top disposable medical glove maker, which is already listed in Malaysia and Singapore, was in talks with bankers about the Hong Kong deal.

"It's only a plan and we are talking to the bankers to see which is the most suitable method to go for listing in Hong Kong," he added in a virtual briefing. "As a whole we are a global company, we must expand our company to a bigger market so that (we are) visible in the world market." Top Glove outlined the plans to list in the Asian financial centre as it posted its highest-ever quarterly net profit of 1.29 billion ringgit (S$423.6 million), for its fourth quarter which ended on Aug 31.

That was 17 times higher than the 74.2 million ringgit it made a year ago, and easily surpassed the 349.2 million ringgit average analyst estimate from a poll by Refinitiv.

Revenue was up 161 per cent year-on-year to 3.11 billion ringgit.

SEE ALSO

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Managing Director Lee Kim Meow said the financial results "hit an unprecedented high". Protective gear will still be required even when a vaccine becomes available, Top Glove added.

"With a triple-digit increase in the group's monthly order book and lead times closing in on the two-year mark, we expect to continue delivering solid results well into financial year 2021," Mr Lee said .

Glove demand remains at a "supernormal level", the company said, estimating demand would grow 25 per cent next year from the 20 per cent this year, and 15 per cent post-pandemic.

Sales volumes for the quarter rose 42.5 per cent from a year ago, and 16.6 per cent for the 2020 financial year.

Top Glove currently has the capacity to produce 85.5 billion glove pieces - one of a pair - a year and has earmarked 8 billion ringgit of capital expenditure over the next six years to add an additional 100 billion pieces of capacity.

Its new Vietnam factory is scheduled to be commissioned next month.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SLB Development to acquire Thye Hong Centre for S$112.5m

Figtree to enter Australian data centre market with 27.5% stake in DC Alliance

STI slips 4.37 points to close at 2,500.78 on Thursday following Fed disappointment

CSOP to launch world's largest Chinese government bond ETF on SGX

SIA, Singtel among top 100 companies in Refinitiv's 2020 diversity index

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 07:12 PM
Consumer

John Lewis scraps bonus for first time since 1948

[LONDON] John Lewis Partnership won't pay staff an annual bonus for the first time in more than 70 years, after a...

Sep 17, 2020 07:10 PM
Companies & Markets

SLB Development to acquire Thye Hong Centre for S$112.5m

PROPERTY developer SLB Development said on Thursday that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Thye...

Sep 17, 2020 07:06 PM
Government & Economy

China has historical opportunity to win friends at a time of need: Chan Chun Sing

CHINA now has an historical opportunity to win friends and friendships by reaching out to the world at a time of...

Sep 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 17, 2020 06:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Figtree to enter Australian data centre market with 27.5% stake in DC Alliance

CATALIST-LISTED Figtree Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary Figtree Real Estate will be acquiring a 27.5 per cent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.