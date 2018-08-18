You are here
TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs
Asian pathology operations contributed EBITDA of A$18.2 million in FY17 and A$9.6 million in 1H18
Singapore
TPG Capital Asia on Friday announced that it has fully acquired Healthscope Limited's Asian pathology laboratories, including Singapore's Quest Laboratories, for a total of A$279 million (S$279 million).
Healthscope, which is an Australian private healthcare provider
