You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

Asian pathology operations contributed EBITDA of A$18.2 million in FY17 and A$9.6 million in 1H18
Sat, Aug 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

Singapore

TPG Capital Asia on Friday announced that it has fully acquired Healthscope Limited's Asian pathology laboratories, including Singapore's Quest Laboratories, for a total of A$279 million (S$279 million).

Healthscope, which is an Australian private healthcare provider

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
2 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
3 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
4 CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development
5 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas ordered to pay US$7.3m to CRRC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening