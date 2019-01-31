Trade drama, Fed meeting keep investors on alert

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
LOCAL stocks marked another day of losses as investors tuned in for the latest episode of the US-China drama and the US Federal Reserve's policy review.
High-level US-China trade talks started on Wednesday with China's Vice-Premier Liu He visiting Washington. There is apparently a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg