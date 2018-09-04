You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Trade worries push US dollar to 1-week high

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar consolidated near a one-week high against a basket of rivals on Monday as tensions around global trade negotiations fuelled demand for the greenback, though concerns about capital flows checked gains.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday there was no need to keep Canada in the North American Free Trade Agreement and warned Congress not to meddle with the trade talks or he would terminate the trilateral pact altogether.

"Trade tensions are broadly supporting the dollar, but the market is hardly very conducive of risk," said Viraj Patel, an FX strategist at ING in London. Traders bought the dollar against the British pound and the Canadian dollar. The dollar's status as the chief reserve currency makes the US currency the primary beneficiary of concern over trade conflicts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But gains were limited as analysts pointed out the quality of capital inflows into US assets has worsened noticeably in recent weeks, suggesting the dollar's rise may be short-lived.

"The quality of longer-term sticky flows into the dollar has started to weaken noticeably and we believe the dollar's gains may be coming to a close," said Hans Redeker, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Morgan Stanley based in London.

The dollar edged up to 95.22, nearing its highest level since Aug 27 against a basket of its rivals. It has gained nearly 7 per cent since mid-April when trade tensions first arose. On a positioning basis, markets remained firmly in the stronger dollar camp with net outstanding positions holding near their highest levels since January, 2017.

But gains were muted - safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen were supported against higher-yielding rivals.

The euro weakened 0.1 per cent against the dollar after eurozone manufacturing growth slowed to a near two-year low in August as optimism dwindled amid growing fears of an escalating global trade war, a survey showed.

Sterling was the standout loser of the day as new concerns about Brexit negotiations and weak UK manufacturing survey data combined to push the British currency down 0.6 per cent. Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, said he is "strongly opposed" to the British government's proposals on future trade ties after it leaves the EU.

The pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.29 and weakened 0.3 per cent against the euro to 89.80 pence. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Datapulse's penchant for odd bedfellows comes to fore again

Nam Cheong launches 1-for-1 renounceable rights issue to raise up to S$29m

Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults

Digitising the cell to discover new drugs

JD.com CEO released after arrest over sexual misconduct allegations

China hotpot chain Haidilao starts gauging demand for Hong Kong IPO

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

bp_rail_160418_141.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing picks up in August, ending slowing trend

doc71qgfipk8h0vkc9i1tn_doc6ue6aj9iuhigbmfa93a.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Transport

Bus, train fares set to rise by as much as 4.3%, with lower rates for those willing to walk more

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening