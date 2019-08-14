Trading halts for OUE Limited, C-Reit, H-Trust pending EGMs on proposed merger

UNITHOLDERS of OUE Commercial Reit (C-Reit) and OUE Hospitality Trust (H-Trust) are set to vote on the two trusts’ proposed merger at their separate extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) on Wednesday.

The meetings will take place at 10am for OUE C-Reit unitholders and 3pm for OUE H-Trust unitholders, at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

Pending the release of announcements on the EGM results, OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust and their parent company OUE Limited have all called for immediate trading halts on Wednesday morning before the market opened.

Under the proposed scheme, OUE C-Reit will acquire OUE H-Trust by paying the latter’s holders, for every OUE H-Trust stapled security held, 4.075 Singapore cents in cash plus 1.3583 new OUE C-Reit units.

This translates to a deal valuation of S$1.49 billion in total, with S$74.6 million to be paid in cash and the balance paid via the issue of 2.5 billion new OUE C-Reit units to OUE H-Trust holders at S$0.57 per OUE C-Reit unit.

Last month, the independent financial advisers (IFAs) advised the directors of both trusts to recommend unitholders vote in favour of the merger at the EGMs.

Deloitte & Touche, the IFA for OUE C-Reit, said the merger is based on normal commercial terms and will not be prejudicial to the interests of OUE C-Reit and its minority unitholders.

Directors of OUE C-Reit thus recommended that its unitholders vote in favour of resolution 1 relating to the potential merger, and resolution 2 relating to the proposed issuance of new units. If either resolution is rejected, the proposed merger will not go through.

Meanwhile, ANZ, the IFA for OUE H-Trust, called the terms of the trust scheme "fair and reasonable" based on the scheme consideration and consideration unit price as at June 25.

Directors of OUE H-Trust thus recommended OUE H-Trust stapled securityholders vote in favour of the trust deeds amendment resolutions at the upcoming EGM, and the trust scheme resolution at the trust scheme meeting.

If the merger goes through, OUE Limited and its related corporations will continue to hold a 48.4 per cent stake in the enlarged Reit. This is inclusive of the interests held by OUE Limited, OUE Realty and Golden Concord Asia Limited.

The merged entity is said to be one of Singapore's largest Reits by assets, with seven properties under its umbrella: four from OUE C-Reit — OUE Bayfront, One Raffles Place, OUE Downtown Office, Lippo Plaza, and three from OUE H-Trust — Mandarin Orchard Singapore, Mandarin Gallery and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

Shares of OUE Limited ended trading at S$1.47 on Tuesday, down three cents from Thursday’s close. Units of OUE C-Reit closed down 0.5 cent at S$0.53 on Tuesday while stapled securities of OUE H-Trust ended flat at S$0.73.