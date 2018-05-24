You are here
HYFLUX CRISIS
Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
With its non-redemption on first call date, analysts fear new issuers would have to pay a premium
Singapore
INVESTORS who bought Hyflux's perpetual securities are reeling from the company's suspension of trading in the securities, as the firm said it will not pay the coupon interest on the notes, while in February it said it will not redeem an earlier issue on first call.
There
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg