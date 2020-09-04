You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Transcorp says EGM requisition notice is invalid

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 10:57 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-listed Transcorp Holdings has taken the view that the notice by two of its shareholders to requisition an extraordinary meeting (EGM) to remove two directors and appoint new ones is invalid, it said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Transcorp, which sells and rents cars, wrote: "The company is of the view that valid notice had not been given for the proposed EGM on Sept 10. Accordingly, shareholders should take note that in the event the requisition shareholders proceed with the EGM, any resolutions purported to be passed at such EGM shall not be valid."

A request by the board of Transcorp to interview the proposed new directors was also not acceded to, it said.

Transcorp said it intends to seek clarification from the requisition shareholders Ronnie Chua Heng Chuan and Tsai Yeou-Tsang on how they wish to proceed in view of the EGM notice being invalid.

If they intend to continue with their proposal for the change of directors as set out in the requisition notice, the company will write to Mr Chua and Mr Tsai to seek more information on the status of the appointment of a new continuing sponsor.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Transcorp will also question Mr Chua and Mr Tsai on their plans to conduct an independent review into certain past transactions of the company, including the recovery of approximately S$8.6 million from two past transactions that are pending legal action by the company; plans to address the company's current cash company status pursuant to Rule 1017 of the Catalist Rules; and plans to resolve the company's issue of working capital sufficiency and going concern, which led to its trading suspension on Dec 26, 2019.

"The board will assess the information provided and assess whether the matters proposed by the Requisition Shareholders are in the best interest of the company," it said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 5, 2020 07:25 AM
Transport

Britain begins work on new high-speed railway

[LONDON] Britain on Friday formally began building HS2, its new high-speed railway set to deliver thousands of jobs...

Sep 5, 2020 07:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake

[NEW YORK] Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it had cut its Wells Fargo & Co stake to 3.3...

Sep 5, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

UK names Australia's Abbott as trade adviser

[LONDON] Britain on Friday appointed Australia's former prime minister Tony Abbott as a trade adviser as it seeks to...

Sep 5, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine 'passes early trial test'

[LONDON] Early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published Friday...

Sep 5, 2020 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

More than half of young Americans live with parents

[NEW YORK] Just over half of young adult Americans live with their parents, an unprecedented proportion that is...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.