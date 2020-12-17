You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Transcorp to delist on Jan 8, 2021

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 10:01 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

TRANSCORP Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Jan 8, 2021 at 9am, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The Catalist-listed firm, which used to be in the automobile sales business, said it received a notification from the SGX RegCo on Dec 8 informing it of the delisting.

Transcorp said its two controlling shareholders will not be making an exit offer to remaining shareholders. One controlling shareholder declined to do so, while the other did not respond.

The company itself will not be making an exit offer to shareholders as it was unable to monetise its inventories and other investment. As a result, it could not generate sufficient funds to make a meaningful exit offer despite its best endeavour.

Transcorp said shares held with the Central Depository (CDP) as at the delisting date will be withdrawn from the CDP, and physical share certificates will be despatched by ordinary mail to shareholders.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It added that it will make further announcements in due course on the dates by when the share certificates will be mailed out.

Transcorp has been deemed a cash company since May 4, after exiting the unprofitable business of selling and renting out cars. The counter has been suspended since December last year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 10:02 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's November jobs soar again in boost to economic recovery

[SYDNEY] Australian jobs surpassed expectations again in November, pushing the unemployment rate lower in a sign...

Dec 17, 2020 09:58 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on US stimulus hopes, gold stocks boost

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday as gold miners posted hefty gains on a stronger bullion, while...

Dec 17, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

'China does not honour its agreements,' US admiral says after meeting no-show

[WASHINGTON] The US military on Wednesday slammed China for failing to appear at virtual, senior-level meetings...

Dec 17, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday morning, following weaker than expected non-oil domestic exports (NODX)...

Dec 17, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares up at start of trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with fresh gains Thursday morning following a broadly healthy lead from New York...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Global tech giants' moves in Singapore a boon to talent ecosystem

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

High yield a key factor in Soilbuild Reit's privatisation exercise, but will investors accept the deal?

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for