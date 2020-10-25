You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Transcorp unit director stops legal action to recover S$2.6m without consulting company

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 6:30 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

A DIRECTOR of Transcorp Holdings' subsidiary, Regal Motors, has ceased legal action to recover S$2.64 million from a supplier without consulting Transcorp.

Transcorp, which owns an 89.5 per cent stake in Regal Motors, said it is pursuing this matter with the director, Ronnie Chua Heng Chuan, by seeking him out for a "meeting and discussion".

The company also filed a police report on Oct 16 on this matter, due to the unexplained "irregularities" in the director's actions, and an ongoing Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) investigation involving financial and other information provided by Regal Motors.

Regal Motors had on Dec 17 last year received a notice from CAD to provide financial information and corporate e-mail accounts of past employees to assist in an ongoing investigation. Transcorp announced this on Dec 24 last year.

Transcorp said on Friday that, subject to investigations arising from the police report it made and the availability of financial resources, it may also pursue a "legal review" of Mr Chua's fiduciary obligations as the sole statutory director of Regal Motors.

SEE ALSO

Transcorp can't make exit offer to minority shareholders

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company first directed Regal Motors to pursue legal action against its supplier in March last year. Under Transcorp's direction, Mr Chua formally commenced the legal action in July 2019. He later authorised representatives from Transcorp to negotiate a settlement in March 2020.

But on Oct 13, Mr Chua instructed the external legal counsel to stop all work on the legal action and to file a notice of discontinuance in the suit to the defendants' lawyers, with each party to bear their own cost. This was done "without any directive from or consultation with" Transcorp.

When Transcorp found out, it said it immediately informed the legal counsel not to proceed with the action, but the legal counsel would only take instructions from a director of Regal Motors.

The company also contacted Mr Chua, but he was "not forthcoming" and has not responded to the company's queries nor requests for a meeting since.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

Top Glove 'making improvements' in effort to reverse import ban: US customs

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

iFast eyes expansion in Malaysia, China as Q3 profit more than doubles

Bukit Sembawang's pivot to recurring income will boost dividends: DBS

Goldman recast as villain of Wall Street with damning 1MDB pact

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 05:17 PM
Companies & Markets

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

VIBROPOWER Corporation already supplies power generators to quarters in the real estate sector, and competition is...

Oct 25, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

[SINGAPORE] There were five new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Sunday noon - two locally transmitted, three imported...

Oct 25, 2020 03:44 PM
Consumer

Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil

[SYDNEY] Coca-Cola European Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil, Bloomberg News...

Oct 25, 2020 03:39 PM
Technology

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

[NEW YORK] Welcome to the four flavors of 5G.

Oct 25, 2020 03:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant may raise up to US$17.3b in Shanghai IPO leg: sources

[HONG KONG] China's Ant Group could raise up to US$17.3 billion in the Shanghai leg of the likely US$35 billion dual...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for