Transforming a business to secure the future

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TRANSFORMATION is the latest buzzword for Singapore businesses, but Component Technology has been ahead of the game for several years now.
Now an original equipment manufacturer, the company had been distributing machinery to the local semiconductor industry for more than
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg