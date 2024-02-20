PSA aims to cut 10,000 tonnes of truck emissions a year in fleet management tie-up

PSA Singapore (PSA) could cut the carbon emissions of its container trucks by 10,000 tonnes per annum if an existing fleet management system is expanded to cover all of its 2,500 trucks.

For now, the port operator aims to cover half of its trucks by end-2024.

The system, named OptETruck, was developed with location data company Here Technologies and launched in September 2022.

It has already been deployed on about a quarter of PSA’s container trucks, which move 20-foot and 40-foot containers to and from port facilities.

The cloud-based system optimises routes and job assignments in real time, with drivers receiving updates through a smartphone app.

It achieved emissions savings by halving the number of trips with no shipping containers hauled – known as empty runs – and using more efficient routes.

Sriram Ramanujam, assistant vice-president, community and digital solutions at PSA, said: “Our close collaboration with Here has enabled us to consistently push the boundaries of technology and efficiency in port logistics, and we’re thrilled by the initial results.”

Deon Newman, the Asia-Pacific general manager for Here Technologies, said: “The idea here is that it’s just like any of your on-demand deliveries, except here we’re managing getting containers to a point and optimising all of the routing. It’s really about looking at what’s happening on the road, is there congestion, weather or traffic issues, or more.”

Here Technologies is a Dutch location and automotive services technology company founded as Navteq in 1985, and whose shareholders include Mitsubishi Corporation, NTT, Intel, Bosch, Continental, and German automotive manufacturers Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.