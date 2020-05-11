You are here

Trek 2000 board guides for Q1 net loss

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 10:14 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THUMB drive manufacturer Trek 2000 International will likely post a first-quarter net loss for the three months to March 31, the board disclosed on Monday.

Based on a preliminary review of its unaudited results, the board blamed lower fair value of the group’s investments for the expected quarterly loss, as it fingered “the negative impact to the investment and equity market” from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Trek 2000’s financial statements have been scheduled for release by this Friday.  

