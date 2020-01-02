Trendlines in talks over potential exits for multiple portfolio firms

STARTUP incubator The Trendlines Group on Thursday said that it "is currently in discussions relative to potential exits for multiple portfolio companies", and that discussions for these exits are "at various stages" and no agreements have been signed in relation to any of them.

This was in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange which queried it on its unusual price movements. The stock price jumped 27 per cent to hit a one-year high of S$0.122 on Thursday on an abnormally high volume of 46.3 million shares.

Trendlines said in its statement that "there is no assurance that any agreement for a potential exit will be eventually entered into or that an exit for any of the company's portfolio companies will be completed even after an agreement has been entered into".

It added that it explores potential exits for its portfolio companies as part of its ordinary course of business.

Trendlines said it will make further announcements when there are any material developments in this matter.