Tritech wins S$16.9m contract from LTA

CATALIST-LISTED Tritech Group has won a S$16.9 million contract to provide instrumentation and monitoring works to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), it said on Friday.

The work is part of the construction of the North-South Corridor, and the commencement date for the services is May 17. The completion date is estimated to be Dec 31, 2026.

The defects liability period is 12 months from the date of substantial completion of the relevant works.

The contract is not expected to have a material impact on the group's earnings for the current financial year ending March 31, 2020.