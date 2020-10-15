You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Trusts' corporate governance scores 'have stagnated or regressed'

Raised standards partly to blame; NetLink NBN Trust retains top spot in Governance Index for Trusts
Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

NETLINK NBN Trust has retained its No.1 spot in the Governance Index for Trusts (GIFT) 2020, although the overall average score for the sector has dropped, partly due to a raising of standards.

The GIFT ranking, a study of Singapore-listed trusts, was produced by Mak Yuen...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Macron orders curfew for Paris, other French cities

[PARIS] President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nighttime curfew for Paris and eight other French cities to...

Oct 15, 2020 07:11 AM
Technology

Zoom opens platform for paid events, following Facebook

[NEW YORK] The fast-growing online video app Zoom said on Wednesday it would open its platform to paid events to...

Oct 15, 2020 07:08 AM
Life & Culture

Gal Gadot 'whitewashing' row sparks Cleopatra history debate

[LOS ANGELES] News that Israeli actress Gal Gadot will play Cleopatra has prompted Hollywood's latest "whitewashing...

Oct 15, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Germany tightens restrictions to fight virus surge

[BERLIN] Germany will introduce tougher measures on gatherings and mask-wearing to fight a surge in coronavirus...

Oct 15, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

New fund by Thai multi-family office to invest US$120m in South-east Asia

BLUEPRINT Forest (BPF), a Bangkok-based multi-family office, is injecting US$120 million into a new fund, 9 Basil,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for