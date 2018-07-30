TT International applies for second moratorium extension

MAINBOARD-LISTED TT International has applied for a second extension of a moratorium that restricts creditors from taking further action against the company, it announced late on Monday.

The consumer electronics retailer applied to the High Court on Monday for an extension of the current moratorium, which expires on Aug 11, 2018 after having already been extended once. This application for a second extension will be heard on a date to be fixed by the court.

Trading in the company’s shares has been voluntarily suspended since Aug 4, 2017.